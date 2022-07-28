Left Menu

Ladakh adds 22 COVID-19 cases

Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 150 -- 139 in Leh and 11 in Kargil.Of the 529 samples tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh, 348 from Leh and 159 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said.Twenty-two more people -- 20 in Leh and two in Kargil -- recovered from the viral disease.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:40 IST
Ladakh adds 22 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh on Thursday reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 28,843, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 150 -- 139 in Leh and 11 in Kargil.

Of the 529 samples tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh, 348 from Leh and 159 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

Twenty-two more people -- 20 in Leh and two in Kargil -- recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,465, they said.

