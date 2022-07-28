Delhi records 1,128 new Covid cases, zero death; positivity rate 6.56 pc

Delhi's daily rise in Covid cases breached the 1,000-mark for the second consecutive day as it recorded 1,128 infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, the city's health department data showed. No fatality due to the viral infection was reported on Thursday. The positivity rate in the city was above five per cent for the sixth day in a row.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,51,930, while the death toll stood at 26,307. The number of tests conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19 was 17,188.

Delhi currently has 3,526 active cases, up from 3,239 the previous day. As many as 2,206 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation.

The national capital on June 15 recorded 1,375 Covid cases while the positivity rate was 7.01 per cent. The previous day it had logged 1,118 cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was at 6.50 per cent.

Delhi on Wednesday logged 1,066 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly a month, with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities. The day before, it had reported 781 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities.

The city on Monday had logged 463 cases and two fatalities as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, the highest in over a month, according to city health department data.

It had recorded 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on June 29. Delhi had reported 1,422 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent.

On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive.

Of the 9,429 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 213 were occupied on Thursday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

There are 171 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

