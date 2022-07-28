After 5 months, Gujarat records more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat on Thursday recorded more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases at 1,101 after a gap of over five months, raising its overall tally to 12,52,089, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

The state had reported 1,040 cases on February 14 after which the number had started coming down and the daily tally remained in three digits.

A coronavirus patient died in Ahmedabad, taking the statewide toll to 10,965, said the department in a release.

With 886 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,35,129, it said.

Gujarat now has 5,995 active cases, of which 15 patients are on ventilator support, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad recorded 374 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Vadodara with 126 cases, Mehsana 76 cases, Gandhinagar 60 and Surat 77 cases, among others, said the department.

As many as 3.65 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, raising the count of doses administered so far to 11.49 crore, it said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu recorded two new cases and as many recoveries, officials said.

The UT now has eight active cases of coronavirus, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,52,089, new cases 1,101, death toll 10,965, discharged 12,35,129, active cases 5,995, people tested so far - figures not released.

