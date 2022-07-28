Left Menu

Rajasthan records 252 new Covid cases, one death

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:27 IST
Rajasthan records 252 new Covid cases, one death
Rajasthan on Thursday recorded one more death and 252 new COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Jhalawar district, they said.

So far, 9,578 people have died of the virus in the state, as per official data.

The number of COVID-19 active cases increased to 1,884, it stated.

A total of 12,93,457 people have tested positive for the disease so far in Rajasthan, of which 12,81,995 have recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

