Rajasthan records 252 new Covid cases, one death

Rajasthan on Thursday recorded one more death and 252 new COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Jhalawar district, they said.

So far, 9,578 people have died of the virus in the state, as per official data.

The number of COVID-19 active cases increased to 1,884, it stated.

A total of 12,93,457 people have tested positive for the disease so far in Rajasthan, of which 12,81,995 have recovered.

