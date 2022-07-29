Left Menu

China's Shenzhen reports 2 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 28

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 29-07-2022 06:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 06:05 IST
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down from 12 a day earlier, official data showed on Friday.

Of Thursday’s local infections, two were confirmed to be symptomatic, while two were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, all except one were found in quarantined areas

