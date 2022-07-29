Left Menu

Government ready, alert against monkeypox, says expert

Amid the growing concerns over monkeypox, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said the governmnet is ready and alert against the viral disease.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj Amid the growing concerns over monkeypox, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said the government is ready and alert against viral disease.

According to NCDC director Dr Sujeet Singh, 15 testing labs have been started for monkeypox infection testing all over the country. "If any suspected case arrives then we immediately conduct the test. 15 testing labs and our NCDC lab have also started doing the test. Surveillance is also going on. As per the situation, we also modify our strategy and the government is ready and alert," said Dr Singh.

"We are constantly doing meetings with all top officials of the Union Health Ministry to keep a close check on the overall situation," he added. Pertinent to mention, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has isolated the virus of monkeypox from the clinical specimen obtained from a patient at the ICMR -NIV.

Notably, India has reported four cases of monkeypox so far, of which three cases are from Kerala while one is from Delhi. Following this, the central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen. NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.

In an Interview with ANI, Dr Paul sought to assert that there was no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant. "There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries. "The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO. (ANI)

