Left Menu

Covid: 704 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 704 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,64,764, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,771, officials said. Of the new cases, 210 were reported from the Jammu division and 494 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 19:09 IST
Covid: 704 new cases in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 704 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,64,764, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,771, officials said. Of the new cases, 210 were reported from the Jammu division and 494 from the Kashmir valley, they said. There are 4,859 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,55,136, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022