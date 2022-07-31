Covid: 704 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 704 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,64,764, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,771, officials said. Of the new cases, 210 were reported from the Jammu division and 494 from the Kashmir valley, they said. There are 4,859 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,55,136, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

