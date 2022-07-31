Gujarat logs 942 COVID-19 cases

Gujarat on Sunday reported 942 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,55,171, the state health department said.

A day earlier, the state reported 1,012 cases and two fatalities. With 679 patients discharged from hospital, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat mounted to 12,37,664 on Sunday.

With no new fatality, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,970, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 6,537 active cases. The condition of 14 patients is critical, it said.

Among districts, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 329 cases, Vadodara 140, Surat 83, Rajkot 56, Mehsana 54, and Banaskantha 47 cases.

With 3.63 lakh more people getting jabbed against COVID-19, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 11.65 crore.

The number of active cases in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10 with five new cases and one recovery, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,55,171, new cases 942, death toll 10,970, discharged 12,37,664, active cases 6,537, people tested so far - figures not released.

