797 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Odisha

Odisha recorded 797 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, the health department said.

There are 6,732 active cases, out of which 1,546 are in Sundargarh and 1,240 in Khurda, according to the bulletin issued by the department.

The test positivity rate was 4.31 per cent with the new cases detected out of 18,475 samples. As many as 134 children were among the new patients.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of 176 infections, followed by 113 in Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, it said.

The toll rose to 9,141 as an 85-year-old woman succumbed to the infection in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state had logged 1,029 cases on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The infection tally rose to 13,13,942, including 12,98,016 as 672 more people recuperated in the past 24 hours, it added.

