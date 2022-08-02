Left Menu

China reports 498 new COVID cases for Aug 1 vs 393 day earlier

Mainland China reported 498 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 1, of which 107 were symptomatic and 391 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 393 new cases a day earlier - 84 symptomatic and 309 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-08-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 06:40 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 498 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 1, of which 107 were symptomatic and 391 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 393 new cases a day earlier - 84 symptomatic and 309 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 229,701 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported no new local cases, compared with one a day before, the local government said. Shanghai also reported zero new local cases, its second day without new infections, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new local infection which was asymptomatic found in quarantined areas, the same as a day earlier.

