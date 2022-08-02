Left Menu

Special charter train for Comrades Marathon

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said it has revitalised its long-distance services through a special charter train.

Special charter train for Comrades Marathon
Special focus will be given to improved customer experience, customer and employee health and safety, as well as safe, affordable and reliable travel. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion on the roads, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) will be running a special charter train for the Comrades Marathon later this month.

"Given the high demand for accommodation and traffic volumes surrounding the Comrades Marathon event in KwaZulu-Natal (Durban), Shosholoza Meyl will be providing the public with an alternative, safe and affordable mode of long-distance travel that will also help with accommodation and alleviate traffic congestion on our roads," PRASA said.

The Shosholoza Meyl services will be running a special charter train for the Comrades Marathon on 26 August – 29 August 2022 by offering customers two packages, with one targeted at customers wanting something extra and the other for the budgeted traveller.

"The charter service is also extended to Comrades Marathon fans and supporters, participants who want to bring their families along and passengers who would like to travel to Durban but not attending the Comrades Marathon," PRASA said.

Special focus will be given to improved customer experience, customer and employee health and safety, as well as safe, affordable and reliable travel.

Package options/prices are as follows:

Luxury Premier Class package: (includes bedding, meals, and accommodation on the train) – R2 560 p/person (to KwaZulu-Natal and back).

Shosholza Meyl packages: (includes bedding, accommodation on the train) – R870 p/person (meals will be available for customers on own account).

As there will be limited accommodation available, customers are advised to make a booking and finalize their travel arrangements well in advance by calling PRASA's sales agents.

Hlonipha or Mphonyana (011 - 013 0486)

Pfarelo (012) 315 2090 / (012) 748 7362

Lesibana ( 015) 299 6205

Revenue generation through special charter trains is one of the PRASA Division Shosholoza Meyl's turnaround strategy pillars for long-distance rail services.

The preliminary work undertaken to date follows the previous suspension of long-distance service to KwaZulu-Natal due to operational and logistical issues.

The necessary repair of the rail infrastructure has been successfully concluded by PRASA and Transnet's engineering teams.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

