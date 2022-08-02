Cyprus records its first monkeypox case - health ministry
Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:38 IST
- Country:
- Cyprus
Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the island's health ministry said on Tuesday.
The infected man was 40 and had been travelling recently, the ministry said in a statement. The man was being treated at a hospital in the capital Nicosia, it added. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Nicosia
- Michele Kambas
Advertisement