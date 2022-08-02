Left Menu

Cyprus records its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:38 IST
Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the island's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The infected man was 40 and had been travelling recently, the ministry said in a statement. The man was being treated at a hospital in the capital Nicosia, it added. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

