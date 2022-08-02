Cyprus records its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the island's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The infected man was 40 and had been travelling recently, the ministry said in a statement. The man was being treated at a hospital in the capital Nicosia, it added. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

