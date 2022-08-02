Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan reported 300 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities due to the disease on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 12,94,875 and the death toll to 9,585.

According to a health department official, two patients died of the coronavirus infection in Sri Ganganagar and one in Kota.

At present, 2,088 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the state, the official said.

Of the new cases of the disease detected in the state, 106 were in Jaipur, 27 in Alwar and 24 in Bikaner.

The official said 217 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

