Elderly man dies by suicide in Sikkim hospital

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:25 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
An elderly man died by suicide at the STNM Hospital here on Wednesday, police said.

The 60-year-old man, a resident of Tumin-Lingee village in East Sikkim district was admitted to the hospital on June 27 with chronic kidney disease and was undergoing regular dialysis.

The man used a fruit knife to cut his own throat at around 3.15 am, the police said, adding that they investigating the incident.

