Elderly patient uses fruit knife to kill self in Sikkim hospital

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:18 IST
A 60-year-old patient, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease, allegedly died by suicide using a knife brought by his family to cut fruits at STNM Hospital here early on Wednesday, police said. The man slashed his own throat using that knife at around 3.15 am, according to the preliminary investigation. It appears that he initially tried to thrust the fruit knife into his stomach as there are stab wounds there, police said.

His family members had brought the knife to cut fruits for him and it was kept on a table close to his bed, police said.

The man from Tumin-Lingee village in East Sikkim district was admitted to the Medicine Department of the hospital on June 27 with chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis regularly.

Police investigations are on.

