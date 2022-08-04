Srinagar reports more corruption cases in J-K in 2022

Srinagar has reported more corruption cases compared to other districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the past seven months, officials said.

Every fourth case of graft or misuse of official position was reported from the city during this period, they said.

According to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), a total of 94 graft cases were registered from January 1, 2022, till date.

Of these, 24 cases were registered in Srinagar district alone. The ACB police station in Srinagar, which also covers graft cases in Ganderbal and Budgam districts, had a total of 32 cases in the corresponding period.

Baramulla police station of the ACB, which also covers Bandipora and Kupwara districts, reported 23 cases while the Anantnag police station covering four south Kashmir districts had 13 cases, as per the ACB data.

In the Jammu province, the data showed that corruption is much less with only 19 cases registered in 10 districts.

Jammu police station of the ACB reported 11 cases in the first seven months while Doda police station reported five cases.

The ACB central police station registered five graft cases in the first seven months of the year, the data stated.

