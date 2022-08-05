Norway's King Harald suffers infection, will stay in hospital
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:23 IST
Norway's King Harald has suffered an infection and will remain in the hospital for the next few days while undergoing treatment with antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement on Friday.
The 85-year-old monarch was hospitalised on Thursday, suffering from a fever.
His condition remains stable, the palace said.
