Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since late March

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:45 IST
Russia reported 20,303 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, authorities said, the highest such figure since March 28.
Forty-four people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's taskforce against COVID-19 said.
