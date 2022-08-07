Left Menu

33rd mega vaccination drive underway in Tamil Nadu to curb COVID surge

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has conducted the 33rd mega vaccination drive today.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:24 IST
Ma Subramanian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has conducted the 33rd mega vaccination drive today. State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that the mega vaccination camp is being held at around 50,000 camps across Tamil Nadu.

In this mega drive, 3,73,016 vaccine doses have been administered till noon of which 19,195 have been administered as the first dose and 1,15,207 as the second dose. 2,38,614 precaution doses have also been reported. "We are conducting Mega Vaccination Camp to improve the vaccination drive more. People hesitate to vaccinate themselves, but vaccination is the only solution to prevent COVID cases and we are conducting vaccination camps under the Chief Minister's direction," said Ma. Subramanian in a press conference.

Health Minister further said that the first dose of COVID 19 vaccines in the state stands at 95.6% while the second dose coverage is around 88.69%. "With the onset of monsoon, the health department would work in collaboration with local bodies to keep diseases like malaria and dengue," Ma Subramanian further said. On August 16, All Health department officials to conduct Health Camp in flood-affected areas.

India recorded as many as 19,406 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The tally of COVID-19 cases is now at 4,41,45,732 including 1,34,933 active cases. Active cases account for 0.31% of the total cases. The recovery rate is currently at 98.50%. As many as 18,558 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,34,84,110. As per the provisional reports, till 7 am on Sunday, India crossed 206.21 cr vaccination coverage through 2,73,73,255 sessions.

COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April 2022 onwards. So far, more than 3.94 Cr (3,94,89,966) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 2,23,36,175 with the second dose of the COVID vaccine.In the age group 15-18 years, 6,13,52,619 doses have been administered as the first dose and 51,469,424 doses as the second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

