PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-08-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 18:12 IST
Mizoram logs 148 more COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 33 less than the previous day, as the state's tally mounted to 2,34,080, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 711, he said. Lunglei district reported the highest number of new cases at 53, followed by Khawzawl (27) and Serchhip (15).

Mizoram now has 1,175 active cases, while 2,32,194 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate stood at 33.71 percent.

The state has thus far tested 19.58 lakh samples for COVID-19, and administered 16,73,256 doses of vaccines, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

