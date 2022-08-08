Left Menu

Ladakh reports 21 fresh Covid cases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:12 IST
Ladakh reports 21 fresh Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh reported 21 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the union territory's overall infection tally to 29,004, officials said on Monday.

As per officials, so far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 113 in Ladakh -- 103 from Leh and 10 from Kargil.

While a total of 285 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 217 sample reports in Leh and 47 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative.

Of the total 18 people discharged from hospital in Ladakh, 15 were discharged from Leh and 3 from Kargil.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the union territory now stands at 28,663, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022