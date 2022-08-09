Left Menu

Delhi logs 1,372 COVID cases, 6 deaths; positivity highest since Jan 21

As many as 5,650 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.Of the 9,407 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 490 were occupied.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 09:21 IST
Delhi logs 1,372 COVID cases, 6 deaths; positivity highest since Jan 21
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data.

The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday.

On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent.

The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,70,899 and the death toll to 26,336, it said.

Delhi had Sunday reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths.

On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease.

On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. On June 25, six people succumbed to the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 7,484, down from 8,048the previous day. As many as 5,650 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,407 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 490 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 242 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that are highly transmissible.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States
4
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022