FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 31,400 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths.

Below are the non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox-related deaths: * BRAZIL reported its first death on July 31.

* INDIA reported first death on Aug. 1. * SPAIN reported its second death on July 30.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases: ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 58 cases as of Aug. 9. * INDIA had confirmed nine cases as of Aug. 3.

* JAPAN had reported three cases as of Aug. 10. * NEW ZEALAND had reported three cases on Aug. 2.

* The PHILIPPINES reported its first case on July 29. * SINGAPORE had confirmed 15 cases as of Aug. 5.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed three cases as of Aug. 9.

* THAILAND had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 5. EUROPE

* ANDORRA had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 9. * AUSTRIA had confirmed 175 cases as of Aug. 10.

* BELGIUM had detected 546 cases by Aug. 10. * BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13.

* BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22. * CROATIA had reported 12 cases by Aug. 2.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 29 cases as of Aug. 10. * CYPRUS reported three cases as of Aug. 9.

* DENMARK had confirmed 129 cases by Aug. 10. * ESTONIA had confirmed nine cases by Aug. 5.

* FINLAND had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 4. * FRANCE had confirmed 2,423 cases by Aug. 4.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15. * GERMANY had reported 3,025 cases by Aug. 10.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20. * GREECE had confirmed 41 cases by Aug. 10.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 51 cases by Aug. 10. * ICELAND had reported 11 cases as of Aug. 9.

* IRELAND had confirmed 101 cases as of Aug. 10. * ITALY had detected 599 cases as of Aug. 10.

* LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25. * LITHUANIA confirmed three cases on Aug. 9.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 34 cases as of Aug. 9. * MALTA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 20.

* MOLDOVA reported its first case on Aug. 10. * MONTENEGRO reported its first case on Aug. 1.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 957 cases as of Aug. 4. * NORWAY had reported 66 cases by Aug. 9.

* POLAND had reported 63 cases by Aug. 2. * PORTUGAL had confirmed 710 cases as of Aug. 5.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 2. * RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12.

* SERBIA had reported 10 cases as of July 27. * SLOVAKIA had confirmed six cases as of Aug. 2.

* SLOVENIA had reported 37 cases as of Aug. 2. * SPAIN had confirmed 5,162 cases by Aug. 9.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 111 cases by Aug. 4. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed 347 cases as of Aug. 9.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,914 confirmed cases as of Aug. 8, including 2,780 in England, 69 in Scotland, 25 in Northern Ireland and 40 in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 169 cases as of Aug. 8. * LEBANON had reported four cases as of July 21.

* MOROCCO reported first case on June 2. * QATAR confirmed its first case on July 20.

* SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11.

* TURKEY reported first case on June 30. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed 37 cases as of Aug. 9.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed its first case on June 24. * BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21. * BRAZIL had confirmed 2,293 cases by Aug. 9.

* BOLIVIA had confirmed five cases by Aug. 6. * CANADA had confirmed 990 infections as of Aug. 9.

* CHILE had reported 91 cases as of Aug. 4. * COLOMBIA had reported 55 cases as of Aug. 8.

* COSTA RICA confirmed three cases on July 28. * DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its fourth case on Aug. 3.

* ECUADOR had confirmed 10 cases as of Aug. 9. * GUATEMALA had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 9.

* JAMAICA had confirmed three cases as of Aug. 5. * MEXICO had confirmed 146 cases as of Aug. 9.

* PANAMA had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 9. * PERU had confirmed 583 cases by Aug. 10.

* PUERTO RICO had confirmed 34 cases as of Aug. 5. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 9,492 cases by Aug. 10.

* URUGUAY confirmed its second case on Aug. 2. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Elaine Hardcastle)

