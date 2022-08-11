Left Menu

Centre to hold Chintan Shivir for improving functioning of AIIMS on Aug 24, 25: Sources

In a first, the Central government has decided to organize a 'Chintan Shivir' that will primarily focus on improving the functioning of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country, sources said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:34 IST
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to the sources, during the upcoming Chintan Shivir that will be held for two days i.e. August 24-25, the experts and stakeholders will discuss standards of teaching, learning, research and service delivery for patients at AIIMS. The other focus will be on evaluating "patient satisfaction" in AIIMS like developing institutional procedures to make facilities available 'at ease' to the patients, sources told ANI.

The Chintan Shivir will have directors from various AIIMS, colleges in India and will focus on how AIIMS can become common platform for various clinical research purposes. Earlier, on May 7 this year, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the concluding session of 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir', the 14th Conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW), at Kevadia, Gujarat from May 5-7, 2022. He was joined by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. State Health Ministers, Health Secretaries, State health representatives, representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, ICMR and scientists participated in the three-day long conference.

Dr Mandaviya had started his address by stating that "Siddhi (accomplishment) is the driving force behind any Sankalp (resolution)." Appreciating the participation of around 25 Health and Medical Education Ministers in the 3-day "Swasthya Chintan Shivir", he had said, "we have been enriched by deep insight of knowledge due to presentation of best practices by states. This provided us knowledge regarding effective implementation of government schemes in the health sector."

He further stated that "all States have shared one best practice, so now we have more than 25 best practices to learn from and implement across the country. Goals of centre and States are complementary. It is the goal of states which would define policy making at the central level". (ANI)

