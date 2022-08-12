The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to COVID-19, the agency said on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* New Delhi will enforce a mask mandate again after COVID-19 infections rose in the past fortnight, a government order showed on Thursday, though a similar order in April failed to improve compliance. * Shanghai reported five new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 11, up from zero a day earlier, while two local symptomatic cases were reported, up from none the day before, the city government said on Friday.

* China reported 2,009 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 11, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1,305 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa's top public health body said on Thursday it was hopeful South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare would get orders for its own brand COVID-19 vaccine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A small study is adding to evidence that children can develop long COVID-19 even if the virus did not make them seriously ill. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week. * China's auto sales surged 29.7% in July from a year earlier to 2.42 million units, extending a recovery that began in June with the help of eased COVID curbs and government incentives.

* Thailand's economy likely grew at its fastest pace in a year last quarter, thanks to increased tourism as pandemic curbs eased, but the high cost of living and a slowdown in China pose threats to the outlook, a Reuters poll showed. * French vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook citing lower demand for its anti-COVID shot from European Union member states.

* Manulife Financial Corp saw the number of agents in its China and Vietnam businesses drop in the second quarter to the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2019, due to increased regulation and lingering pandemic challenges, contributing to a decline in sales in the key region.

