Avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day in view of Covid cases: Centre to States

As the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily, the Centre has asked States to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols.The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all States and Union Territories to carry out a Swachh Bharat campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it Swachh through voluntary civil action.In a communication, the ministry said, As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 11:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily, the Centre has asked States to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols.

The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all States and Union Territories to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.

In a communication, the ministry said, ''As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed''.

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

