NC president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said here on Saturday.The 85-year-old MP from Srinagar is recovering well and has self-isolated at home.Dr Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid 19 a couple of days ago, with mild symptoms. Hes recovering well and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers, the party wrote on Twitter.Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 22:49 IST
NC president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said here on Saturday.

The 85-year-old MP from Srinagar is recovering well and has self-isolated at home.

''Dr Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid 19 a couple of days ago, with mild symptoms. He’s recovering well and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers,'' the party wrote on Twitter.

Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year. He was hospitalised then for some days on the advice of doctors for better care.

