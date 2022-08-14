Madhya Pradesh logs 129 COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 129 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,52,200, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,763 as no fresh fatality was reported during the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate stood at 2.3 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 182 to touch 10,40,538, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 899 active cases, the official added.

With 5,566 samples examined during the day, the cumulative number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,98,08,965, he said.

A government release said 12,66,71,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 717 on Sunday.

