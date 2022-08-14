Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh logs 129 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 21:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 129 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,52,200, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,763 as no fresh fatality was reported during the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate stood at 2.3 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 182 to touch 10,40,538, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 899 active cases, the official added.

With 5,566 samples examined during the day, the cumulative number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,98,08,965, he said.

A government release said 12,66,71,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 717 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,200, new cases 129, death toll 10,763, recoveries 10,40,538, active cases 899 number of tests so far 2,98,08,965.

