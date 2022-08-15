Modi lauds people for coming together to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded citizens of the country for coming together in the fight against COVID-19, and said India has administered a record 200 crore vaccine doses in a time-bound manner, a feat that would not have been possible for another nation.

During his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Modi said there was an increase in common consciousness of the love for the nation of late.

The fight against COVID-19 was an example of this common consciousness where citizens came together, he said.

''COVID-19 has been an example of this common consciousness where citizens came together. From supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts, we stood together. The country's citizens stood with 'corona warriors' by the gestures of banging thalis, clapping and lighting diyas,'' Modi said on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

He asserted that people from every nook and corner of the country also participated in the Janta Curfew which was indicative of a feeling of consciousness.

Lauding citizens for leading the way in taking vaccines, he added: ''During the Covid period when there was confusion prevailing in the world around the efficacy of vaccines, my country's people, including those from the remotest areas, came forward and we accomplished the feat of administering 200 crore vaccine doses. That surprised the world.'' The prime minister also stressed on the fact that the country broke previous records in the administration of vaccine doses.

''We broke all previous records by administering 200 crore vaccine doses in a time-bound manner. Can any other nation do this,'' he asked.

The prime minister's speech also highlighted India's legacy of holistic healthcare and yoga that is proving to be beneficial for the entire world.

''When there is a discussion on holistic healthcare globally, everyone looks at India's yoga and Ayurveda and holistic style. This is our legacy and we are offering it to the world and the world is getting influenced by it,'' Modi said.

