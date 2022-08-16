Left Menu

More than 130 cases of swine flu detected in Mumbai in 15 days, says BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:08 IST
At least 138 cases of swine flu, 412 of malaria and 73 of dengue were reported in Mumbai in the last 15 days, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic authorities, the new cases were detected between August 1 and 14.

The number of infections has spiked this month compared to July, when the city had reported 105 cases of swine flu, 61 of dengue and 563 malaria cases, the official said.

However, cases of leptospirosis, gastroenteritis (stomach flu) and hepatitis have declined compared to last month, he said.

From August 1 to 14, Mumbai detected 29 cases of leptospirosis, 237 gastro and 26 hepatitis cases, as against 65 lepto, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases seen in July, the official said. According to the BMC, swine flu (H1N1) cases that have symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting, were “increasing” in the city.

In an advisory for the prevention of H1N1, the civic body has asked citizens to cover their noses while sneezing or coughing, wash hands with soap and water, avoid touching hands to eyes, nose and mouth and avoid self medication.

