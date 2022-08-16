Left Menu

Gujarat records 425 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 3,480

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:52 IST
Gujarat records 425 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 3,480
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat on Tuesday reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,66,168, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department said.

With the death of one more patient - reported from Ahmedabad - the state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,994, said the department in a release.

The number of recovered cases rose to 12,51,694 after 663 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, said the release.

There are now 3,480 active cases in the state, of which 20 patients are on ventilator support, it said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of new cases at 150, followed by Rajkot 53, Vadodara 51 and Surat 29 cases, among others.

With 72,306 people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 12 crore, said the department.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,66,168, new cases 425, death toll 10,994, discharged 12,51,694, active cases 3,480, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

