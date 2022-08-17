Left Menu

Nagaland reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland on Wednesday reported 10 fresh COVID-19 infections, eight more than the previous day, taking the total of confirmed cases to 35,883, a health official said.The new cases were reported in Dimapur, Kohima, and Mon districts, he said. The toll remained unchanged at 776 as no fresh fatality was recorded. The administration has thus far tested over 4.78 lakh samples for COVID-19.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:39 IST
Nagaland on Wednesday reported 10 fresh COVID-19 infections, eight more than the previous day, taking the total of confirmed cases to 35,883, a health official said.

The new cases were reported in Dimapur, Kohima, and Mon districts, he said. Nagaland now has 30 active cases, while 33,568 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours, and 1,509 patients have migrated to other states to date. The toll remained unchanged at 776 as no fresh fatality was recorded. The administration has thus far tested over 4.78 lakh samples for COVID-19.

