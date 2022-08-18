Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:37 IST
Nagaland on Thursday reported no new COVID-19 case, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally remained at 35,883, the official said.

Seven more patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of recovered persons to 33,575. The Coronavirus recovery rate is 93.57 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 23 active COVID-19 cases while 1,509 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 776 as no fresh fatality was reported, the official said.

Altogether 4,78,978 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 17,12,883 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Wednesday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

