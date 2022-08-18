WHO recommends Valneva's COVID vaccine
The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended the use of French drugmaker Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine.
The UN agency also recommended the use of a second booster dose for some individuals at high risk of severe disease.
