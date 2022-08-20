RML Hospital extends working hours of operation theatre to cater to more patients

By Shalini Bhardwaj Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital on Saturday decided to extend the timings of its Operation Theatre (OT) from August 22 onwards to cater to more patients.

The RML Hospital decided to increase the working hours of its operation theatre. Earlier the working hours of OT were from 9 am to 4 pm which will be changed to the new working hours of 8 am to 6 pm from August 22 onwards. The decision was made seeing the high waiting list of surgeries, as revised timing will help the doctors to conduct more procedures in a single day.

According to the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) there is also a need to increase the number of working doctors in the hospital to shed the load on the doctors. Dr Sarvesh Pandey, Vice President, RDA, said, "RDA RML welcomes the order by our Honourable Medical Superintendent Dr Nandini Duggal which keeps the patient health on priority by increasing the OT time but at the same time would like to request her to kindly maintain the working hours (48hrs per week) of residents as per the Supreme Court guidelines as they toil day and night for the betterment of patient by overlooking their own health."

"Would also request to fill the vacant seats of doctors at the same time which will eventually be beneficial for both patients and doctors," he added. The RML hospital come under the central government and caters to about 10,000 patients in a single day. The hospital recently established Out Patient Department ( OPD) services on Sundays, seeing an increased burden of patients since October 2021.

The Departments whose OPDs started on Sundays included Medicines, Surgery, Obs and Gynae, Orthopaedics, Eye, ENT, Paediatrics, Urology and pharmacy. (ANI)

