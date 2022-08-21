Left Menu

Hundreds attend funeral of Army jawan in Latur village

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:16 IST
  • India

Several hundred people, including elected representatives and officials, attended the funeral of an Army jawan hailing from Janwal village in Latur district on Sunday morning.

Jawan Machhindranath Chapolkar died on Friday in the Army Hospital in Delhi from acute pancreatitis and pulmonary thromboembolism, an official said.

His body was brought to Hyderabad by flight and then to his native Janwal village by road.

Among those who attended the funeral were Latur Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Shrangare, MLA Babasaheb Patil and police and district officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

