New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo -national medical institute
A new case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in the city of Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's National Institute for Biomedical Research said on Monday.
Genetic sequencing showed the case is linked to the 2018-2020 outbreak in North Kivu province, the institute said.
