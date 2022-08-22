COVID-19: Haryana reports 3 deaths, 567 new cases

Haryana on Monday reported 567 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, taking the infection tally and death toll in the state to 10,48,356 and 10,667, according to a health department bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Karnal, Kurukshetra and Jhajjar districts, whereas the fresh cases were reported from Gurugram (259), Faridabad (48), Yamunanagar (39) and Charkhi Dadri (38) among other places, it said.

There are 3,439 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

