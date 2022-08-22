Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana reports 3 deaths, 567 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Haryana on Monday reported 567 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, taking the infection tally and death toll in the state to 10,48,356 and 10,667, according to a health department bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Karnal, Kurukshetra and Jhajjar districts, whereas the fresh cases were reported from Gurugram (259), Faridabad (48), Yamunanagar (39) and Charkhi Dadri (38) among other places, it said.

There are 3,439 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

