Ladakh reports 8 fresh Covid cases, 3 cured

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:04 IST
Ladakh reports 8 fresh Covid cases, 3 cured
Ladakh has reported eight cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the COVID-19 tally to 29,151, while three patients were recuperated from the disease, officials said.

All the 8 cases were recorded in Leh.

According to the officials, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh till date, 169 deaths in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 74 in Ladakh - 66 from Leh and 8 from Kargil.

All the three patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, they said, adding with this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,848.

