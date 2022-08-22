Telangana government's health outreach: Free medicines in Govt hospitals

In order to provide basic health facilities to the poor, Telangana Government has started giving free medicines in all the government hospitals of the state. One such program is giving free medicines to the patients in Government hospitals.

Dileep working as a pharmacist said that all the drugs (medicines) are available. There are around 1300 out patients who are coming and all the patients are satisfied. We also conduct covid tests and give covid kits. He further added, "Health minister Harish Rao is very supportive and KCR has taken up a great initiative. Every month around 150 deliveries are happening. Around 5000 tablets are given to patients for free. We thank the Telangana government for the services."

Afreen Sultana Golconda hospital, a Pharmacist said, "All the medicines here are given for free. We have medicines for BP, sugar, etc. Around 1100 out patients come every day and on Saturdays and Mondays, more patients come. Medicines are given for free. Thanks to KCR for giving free medicines to the poor." Mohd Amjad, a patient who came to meet the orthopadic doctor said that he has pain on the back side that the treatment is very good and medicines have been given for free. Doctors take personal care, everything is given for free and for that i thank CM KCR for giving such good facilities for the poor. (ANI)

