Left Menu

Ladakh reports 7 new Covid cases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:34 IST
Ladakh reports 7 new Covid cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported seven new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 29,158, officials said on Tuesday.

Ten patients, including eight from Leh and two from Kargil, were cured and discharged from hospitals, they said.

With this, the total recoveries stand at 28,858, they said.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Leh and one from Kargil, officials said.

So far, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 169 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 71 in Ladakh -- 64 from Leh and 7 from Kargil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022