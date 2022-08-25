Shanghai reports 6 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, zero symptomatic for Aug 24
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-08-2022 05:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 05:22 IST
Shanghai reported six new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 24, up from zero a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Thursday.
One case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero the day before.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 24, unchanged from a day earlier.
