Left Menu

WHO reports more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox globally

"There are signs the outbreak is slowing in Europe, where a combination of effective public health measures, behavior change and vaccination is helping to prevent transmission," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing. Still, more than a dozen countries saw a rise in weekly case numbers with the highest increase reported in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:15 IST
WHO reports more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox globally

More than 41,000 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths have been reported from 96 countries, with the majority of cases from the United States, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency in July.

The number of cases reported globally declined 21% in the week ended Aug. 21, after a month-long trend of rising infections, according to WHO's latest epidemiological report. "There are signs the outbreak is slowing in Europe, where a combination of effective public health measures, behavior change and vaccination is helping to prevent transmission," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing.

Still, more than a dozen countries saw a rise in weekly case numbers with the highest increase reported in the United States. Over 34% of the current global case count is in the United States. The WHO said infections in the Americas region showed "a continuing steep rise" in the previous week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022