Private hospital in Kochi gets 120 liver transplants done since 2020 with high success rate

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-08-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 11:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A multi-speciality private hospital here has completed 120 liver transplants since March 2020 till date with a success rate of 94 per cent.

Among the 120 transplants, 10 successful paediatric liver transplants and three multi-organ transplants have also been performed by the hospital's Comprehensive Liver Care Institute team (CLCI), city-based Lakeshore Hospital said.

''While the challenges put forth by the pandemic have no precedents, the CLCI team delivered best outcomes to this large number of patients, in which the youngest patient was a six-month-old baby and the oldest being 74,'' the hospital said in a release.

Dr Navneetan Subramaniam, chief of liver anaesthesia and critical care of the hospital, said transplantation in patients who have recently recovered from COVID‐19 was a challenge due to uncertainties including the diagnosis, underlying post-COVID complications, multi‐organ systemic involvement, and the possibilities of immunosuppression.

