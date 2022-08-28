Left Menu

Four fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Ladakh, taking the infection tally to 29,198, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has so far recorded 230 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak. Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 170 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil.

The officials said a total of 2,563 people, mostly travellers, were screened for the infection in the twin districts on Saturday and the reports of four of them returned positive in Leh.

They said seven patients were discharged from Leh hospital.

With this, the total number of recoveries climbed to 28,913, while the number of active cases dropped to 55 with 52 in Leh and three in Kargil, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

