China reports 1,829 new COVID cases for Aug 29 vs 1,696 a day earlier

China reported 1,829 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 29, of which 382 were symptomatic and 1,447 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. As of Aug. 29, mainland China had confirmed 242,689 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-08-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 06:47 IST
China reported 1,829 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 29, of which 382 were symptomatic and 1,447 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 1,696 new cases a day earlier, 352 symptomatic and 1,344 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 29, mainland China had confirmed 242,689 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier. There were no asymptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, according to local government data. The financial hub of Shanghai reported no local new coronavirus cases for Aug. 29.

China's southern technology hub Shenzhen reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, up from 11 a day earlier. (Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue)

