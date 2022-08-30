Left Menu

COVAX to send Mexico 10 mln COVID shots by Sept. 30, says official

The confirmed dates for the shots' delivery comes a week after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would complain to the United Nations about the delayed shipment of vaccines the government had requested. Of the 10 million doses en route, 8.86 million will be used to complete the two-dose regime for children who have already received one dose, and another 1.14 million doses will provide a complete regimen for 571,200 children, Mexico's coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a regular news conference.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:39 IST
Last week, Lopez Obrador said Mexico was owed $75 million after it received less than half the 52 million vaccine doses it was allocated under the COVAX program. The declaration prompted confirmation from The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which backs COVAX along with the World Health Organization, that an offer to ship pediatric vaccines to Mexico was accepted and that the doses were ready to be shipped.

Of the 10 million doses en route, 8.86 million will be used to complete the two-dose regime for children who have already received one dose, and another 1.14 million doses will provide a complete regimen for 571,200 children, Mexico's coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a regular news conference. The doses will arrive in three shipments, with the first batch arriving between Sept. 12-16, the second Sept. 18-23, and the third Sept. 26-30, Lopez-Gatell said.

Last week, Lopez Obrador said Mexico was owed $75 million after it received less than half the 52 million vaccine doses it was allocated under the COVAX program. The declaration prompted confirmation from The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which backs COVAX along with the World Health Organization, that an offer to ship pediatric vaccines to Mexico was accepted and that the doses were ready to be shipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

