Left Menu

600 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:29 IST
600 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka on Sunday reported 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total infected and fatalities till date to 40,54,746 and 40,205 respectively, the Health Department said.

The day saw 589 people getting discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,09,287 so far, according to a bulletin.

Active cases were totally 5,212, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban accounted for the most with 312 cases.

Other districts reported infections in double-digits: 54 in Mysuru, 22 each in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Ramanagar, 19 in Hassan, and 15 in Kolar.

The two deaths occurred in Dharwad.

The bulletin said Bidar and Yadgir reported zero infection and zero death.

A total of 28,046 samples were tested and they include 21,714 using RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.87 crore so far.

The number vaccinated rose to 11.87 crore with 2,173 people being inoculated today, the bulletin said. PTI GMS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022