Bommai approves setting up super speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given in-principle approval for the setting up of a super speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. "This fulfills the long-standing demand of the people of Uttara Kannada district for a well-equipped tertiary hospital", said Sudhakar.

Dr.Sudhakar spoke to the media after a meeting with all elected representatives of the district including district in-charge minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, MLAs, and MLCs at his official residence. "Our government is committed to ensuring the availability of quality healthcare services in Uttara Kannada district. Location and other modalities regarding setting up of hospital will be discussed with the Chief Minister. The proposal has been sent to the finance department. After discussing with CM the proposal will be tabled in the cabinet", said Dr.Sudhakar.

Kumta is centrally located in the district and it is being considered for establishment as a hospital. Along with this, a 250-bed multi-specialty hospital that is being set up in Sirsi is already under construction.

Karwar medical college has received approval from NMC to start functioning this year with 150 MBBS seats which will further enhance the medical infrastructure in the district. All aspects regarding healthcare infrastructure in the district including filling of vacant posts, upgradation of PHCs, and procurement of equipment were discussed in the meeting with elected representatives, said the health minister. Dr.Sudhakar said that he will visit Uttara Kannada district after the ongoing assembly session to take stock of the healthcare infrastructure in the district. Minister Shivaram Hebbar who hails from the district was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

