Hong Kong set to scrap COVID hotel quarantine from early Oct - media
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:46 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from early October, more than 2-1/2 years after it was first adopted, news portal HK01 said on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
An announcement is set for next week, it added.
